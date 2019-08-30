Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 69,000 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $50,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCY. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Mercury General by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Mercury General by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Mercury General by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mercury General news, VP Charles Toney sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $36,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,491.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.31. 5,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,351. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $47.96 and a 52 week high of $65.22.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.34 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.44%.

MCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

