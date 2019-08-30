Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $247,000 Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,462,292 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,076,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376,604 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CVS Health by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,790,753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $903,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,266 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in CVS Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,426,745 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $670,172,000 after purchasing an additional 340,315 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in CVS Health by 0.7% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 12,269,758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $668,579,000 after purchasing an additional 90,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.3% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,714,959 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $146,418,000 after buying an additional 161,063 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho set a $71.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Standpoint Research raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.02. 3,152,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,768,965. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.16. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $82.15. The firm has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.