Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 310 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 199.0% in the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.35.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.45. The company had a trading volume of 161,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,095. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.53 and a twelve month high of $136.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $188.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.49%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.