MetaHash (MHC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.17 Million

MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 30th. Over the last seven days, MetaHash has traded 44.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. MetaHash has a total market cap of $17.90 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaHash coin can now be purchased for $0.0489 or 0.00001245 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00233484 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.50 or 0.01344631 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00019037 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00092210 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00021141 BTC.

MetaHash Profile

MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. MetaHash’s total supply is 2,840,508,779 coins and its circulating supply is 366,100,822 coins. MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash. MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org. MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaHash Coin Trading

MetaHash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

