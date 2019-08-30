MetaHash (MHC) Price Hits $0.0049 on Exchanges

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $6.74 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded down 22.8% against the dollar. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010413 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00232077 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.26 or 0.01341961 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000647 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018848 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00091186 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00021006 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 1,511,933,604 coins and its circulating supply is 1,363,966,203 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash.

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

#MetaHash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.