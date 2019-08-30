Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methode Electronics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average is $28.24. Methode Electronics has a 52 week low of $20.99 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.15 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 13.9% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 155.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 13.9% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

