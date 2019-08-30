Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) Position Raised by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 35,359 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Michaels Companies worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MIK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 512.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000.

Michaels Companies stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $5.66. 164,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,077. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99. The stock has a market cap of $795.60 million, a PE ratio of 2.41, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.06. Michaels Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $20.61.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MIK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Michaels Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Loop Capital set a $15.00 target price on Michaels Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Michaels Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

