Micromines Price Up 6% Over Last Week (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Micromines token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Crex24 and Mercatox. Micromines has a market cap of $10,638.00 and approximately $3,261.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Micromines has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Micromines alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010467 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00233962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.05 or 0.01346903 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00019212 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00092159 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00021149 BTC.

Micromines Token Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,887,606 tokens. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken. The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines. Micromines’ official website is micromines.co.

Buying and Selling Micromines

Micromines can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Bilaxy, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Micromines should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Micromines using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Micromines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Micromines and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.