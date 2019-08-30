MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,600 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 318,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In related news, Director Leslie J. Rechan acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.98 per share, for a total transaction of $260,262.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,082,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,594,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,347,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,097,000 after purchasing an additional 87,574 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 3,819.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 67,483 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 67,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 47,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

MSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of MSTR traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,654. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.17 and a beta of 0.65. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $115.50 and a 1-year high of $152.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.08.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $117.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 0.67%. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.