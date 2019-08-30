Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys New Shares in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 700 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.70, for a total transaction of $231,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,033.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benson Smith sold 8,500 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $2,516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,248,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,453 shares of company stock valued at $12,529,292 in the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TFX traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $365.68. The stock had a trading volume of 29,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,285. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.05. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $226.02 and a one year high of $373.90.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.06 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Teleflex’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 13.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $309.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $403.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.67.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

