Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Decreases Stake in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 176,668 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.32% of USA Technologies worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in USA Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 929.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,708 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Technologies during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 31.0% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 27,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 66.7% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 33,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:USAT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,869. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94. USA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $16.83.

In other news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 1,000,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $6,931,746.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USAT. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of USA Technologies in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on USA Technologies from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered USA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised USA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

