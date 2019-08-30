Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,838 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 232,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,649,000 after acquiring an additional 46,243 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 194,588 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,951,000 after acquiring an additional 81,015 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 499,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

MDT remained flat at $$107.80 during trading on Friday. 579,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,054,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $81.66 and a one year high of $109.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.15.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 52,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $5,134,213.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,337 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,404.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total transaction of $401,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,000.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,701 shares of company stock valued at $8,491,824. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

