Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,174 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,601 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.14% of NIC worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of NIC by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 38,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 25,538 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of NIC by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NIC by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NIC by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 103,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NIC during the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NIC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

EGOV stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 72,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,300. NIC Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. NIC had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NIC Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other NIC news, CFO Stephen M. Kovzan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,283.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

