Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 56.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.7% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 18,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.55. 5,406,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,507,824. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.96. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $53.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 37.35%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $936,506.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,878.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,572,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,244 shares of company stock worth $2,624,899. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.46.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

