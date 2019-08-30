Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Trims Holdings in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,213 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 347.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 34.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the second quarter valued at $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the first quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

TRMB stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.97. 6,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,652. Trimble Inc has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $46.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $855.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRMB. ValuEngine lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Trimble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

In other Trimble news, Director Merit E. Janow sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $324,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,393.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,710. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.