Mincoin Market Cap Tops $44,300.00 (MNC)

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One Mincoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. Mincoin has a market capitalization of $44,300.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mincoin has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00666655 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012092 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000812 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00015550 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Mincoin Coin Profile

Mincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 5,772,035 coins. Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mincoin is /r/MinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mincoin is www.mincoin.us. Mincoin’s official message board is www.mincoinforum.com.

Mincoin Coin Trading

Mincoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

