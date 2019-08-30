Miramar Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,000. Unilever comprises 1.8% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 7.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.16. The stock had a trading volume of 86,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,857. The firm has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55. Unilever N.V. has a 12 month low of $50.80 and a 12 month high of $64.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.46.

Several brokerages recently commented on UL. HSBC began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

