Miramar Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Miramar Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of D. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,223,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,429,000 after acquiring an additional 62,702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,619 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $35,444,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $353,000. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on D. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

D stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $67.41 and a twelve month high of $79.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.9175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

