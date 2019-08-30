Miramar Capital LLC Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Miramar Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up about 2.9% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its position in Altria Group by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Altria Group by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.74.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,414,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,903,842. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $66.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.20%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

