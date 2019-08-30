Miramar Capital LLC Has $426,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Miramar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 41,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.50. 2,779,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,846,684. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $64.67 and a one year high of $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.72.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.77.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

