Miramar Capital LLC Has $6.19 Million Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Miramar Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 4.4% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Home Depot by 8,331.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,467,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 21,212,570 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,199,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,381,583,000 after acquiring an additional 158,174 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,536,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,151,422,000 after acquiring an additional 127,532 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,854,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,009,623,000 after acquiring an additional 138,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 21,191.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,534,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $353,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,498 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Argus set a $240.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Home Depot from $218.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.11.

In related news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $7,010,097.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,982 shares in the company, valued at $16,567,742.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,288 shares of company stock worth $40,882,974. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $227.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,572,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,578,451. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $227.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.61. The company has a market capitalization of $240.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.