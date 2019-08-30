Mithril Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.21 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last week, Mithril has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One Mithril token can now be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, DigiFinex, LBank and Bithumb. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $13.21 million and $905,839.00 worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007511 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011290 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001856 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000073 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 655,279,402 tokens. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BitForex, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Gate.io, DigiFinex, CoinExchange, Ethfinex, OKEx, FCoin and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

