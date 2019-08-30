Miton Global Opportunities (LON:MIGO) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Miton Global Opportunities PLC (LON:MIGO) shares traded down 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 262 ($3.42) and last traded at GBX 262.03 ($3.42), 18,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 45,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 263.50 ($3.44).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.79 million and a P/E ratio of 4.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 267.23.

In other news, insider Richard Davidson bought 12,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, for a total transaction of £34,513.50 ($45,098.00).

Miton Global Opportunities Company Profile (LON:MIGO)

Miton Global Opportunities plc, formerly Miton Worldwide Growth Investment Trust plc, is an investment company. The Company’s principal activity is to carry on business as an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to outperform Sterling three month London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (LIBOR) plus 2% over the longer term, principally through exploiting inefficiencies in the pricing of closed-end funds.

