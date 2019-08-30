Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 34,223 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,223 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HST. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,077,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,051,000 after buying an additional 858,560 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 60,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

Shares of NYSE HST traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.04. The company had a trading volume of 682,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,053,543. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $21.94.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels and Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.