Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,290,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,803,000 after buying an additional 205,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,194,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,077,000 after purchasing an additional 245,852 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.02.

In other news, insider Duncan C. Macnaughton sold 9,157 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $935,021.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,483.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua R. Jewett sold 3,632 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $369,265.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at $636,657.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,789 shares of company stock worth $8,203,018 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLTR traded up $3.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.37. 72,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,173. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.78 and a 1 year high of $113.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.