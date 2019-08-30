Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.71 Million Holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WLTW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 25.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,787,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,894,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,567 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 19,054.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 603,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,373,000 after purchasing an additional 600,582 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 12.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,517,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,236,000 after purchasing an additional 276,226 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,642,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,568,000 after purchasing an additional 153,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

WLTW stock traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.45. 3,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.17. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a one year low of $134.50 and a one year high of $200.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, insider Nicolas Aubert sold 7,592 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WLTW. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $235.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.33.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

