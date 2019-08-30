Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.09 Million Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 29,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.59. 234,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,303,418. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average of $22.74. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $23.21.

