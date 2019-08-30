Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.17 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 17,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 71,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after acquiring an additional 26,503 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 58,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TROW stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,934. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $116.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.98. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.52%.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $374,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,155.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 36,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $4,221,500.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 414,144 shares in the company, valued at $47,382,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,209 shares of company stock valued at $7,302,649 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

