Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.33 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $93,699,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 129.7% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 816,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,594,000 after purchasing an additional 461,047 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 2,216.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,511,000 after purchasing an additional 406,553 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $20,094,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,283,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,557,000 after purchasing an additional 168,185 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $324,687.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,060,334.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 10,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.54, for a total value of $1,476,830.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,023.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,928 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,722 in the last ninety days. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRSK stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $161.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $161.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.11 and its 200 day moving average is $141.29.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRSK. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.89.

Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

