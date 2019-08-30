Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 560.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian M. Trafas sold 274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total transaction of $33,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 274 shares in the company, valued at $33,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $205,427.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,802 shares of company stock worth $5,256,969. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on KLA-Tencor from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered KLA-Tencor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

Shares of KLA-Tencor stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,554. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 1-year low of $80.65 and a 1-year high of $147.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.32 and a 200 day moving average of $120.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 60.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.46%.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

