Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,725 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,467,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,897,000 after purchasing an additional 35,049 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,582,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,586 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 111.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,483,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,615,000 after purchasing an additional 780,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,959,000 after purchasing an additional 81,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 36.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,076,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,793,000 after purchasing an additional 289,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 9,044 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.86, for a total value of $2,386,349.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 20,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $5,245,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $19,402,442. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on IDXX. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America set a $300.00 price objective on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $282.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $289.59. 1,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,195. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.11 and a 52-week high of $292.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 68.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $279.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.10.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 765.45%. The business had revenue of $620.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

