Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 5,460 Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 54.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,164,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $583,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302,503 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,636,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,513,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $360,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,792 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 144.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,346,407 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 19.5% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,600,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,720 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Deborah Macdonald acquired 5,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,830.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 400,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $7,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,579,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,510,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 705,000 shares of company stock worth $14,007,550. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.72 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.17. 419,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,252,042. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.13.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 112.36%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

