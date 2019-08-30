Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. Buys 1,890 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 43,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 31,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the second quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Bank of America set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.56.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.25. The company had a trading volume of 310,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,743,394. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.47. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.10 and a 1-year high of $87.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $218.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

