Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. Has $346,000 Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 102,010.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 56,169,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,378.93.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,215.39, for a total transaction of $1,944,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,062,977.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.74, for a total transaction of $66,040.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,887.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,758 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $3.51 on Friday, reaching $1,189.34. 543,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,175.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1,157.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $970.11 and a 1-year high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

