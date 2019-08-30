Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 141 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2,740.0% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $293.75. The stock had a trading volume of 82,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,356. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $189.51 and a 12-month high of $299.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $277.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.07%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $261.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $275.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.04.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $441,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,213,654.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.85, for a total value of $2,658,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,989,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,374 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

