Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. Makes New $97,000 Investment in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Insulet by 1,037.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.71.

In related news, insider Shacey Petrovic sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $101,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,559 shares in the company, valued at $10,798,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insulet stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $153.17. 9,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,061. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $70.80 and a 12-month high of $158.18. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3,068.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

