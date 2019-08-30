Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in AGCO by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,196. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.32 and its 200-day moving average is $70.74. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $80.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.23. AGCO had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AGCO and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.07.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $169,914.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,542.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $711,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,723,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,977 shares of company stock valued at $8,707,768 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

