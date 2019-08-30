Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 4,820 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 369,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $12,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,643,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,025,000 after acquiring an additional 218,387 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,558,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,993,000 after acquiring an additional 73,089 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,415,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,003,000 after acquiring an additional 255,705 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,193,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,573,000 after acquiring an additional 15,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 85.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 564,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after acquiring an additional 259,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

NYSE:RBA opened at $39.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average is $35.08. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $39.85.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.51 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RBA. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.11.

In other news, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at $474,376.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $89,633.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,626 shares in the company, valued at $221,270.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,281 shares of company stock worth $248,310. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Article: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.