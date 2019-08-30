Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 4,355 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Keysight Technologies worth $12,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Pierpoint sold 14,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,218. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jay Alexander sold 18,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $1,698,478.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,517 shares of company stock valued at $4,116,079. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $96.82 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $53.21 and a twelve month high of $101.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 29th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a $100.00 target price on Keysight Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.11.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

