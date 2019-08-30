Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $13.57 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $13,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,820,000 after purchasing an additional 22,731 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,434,000 after purchasing an additional 163,768 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,341,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $90.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.41. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $87.26 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 4.17%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.7625 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.70%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

