Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $15.05 Million Holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $15,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in J M Smucker by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,823,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,090 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in J M Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $44,078,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in J M Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $26,626,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in J M Smucker by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 382,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,089,000 after purchasing an additional 191,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in J M Smucker by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,679,000 after purchasing an additional 171,185 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $85,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Stanziano sold 319 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $38,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,954.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,019 shares of company stock valued at $457,363 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM opened at $102.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.79 and a 200-day moving average of $115.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. J M Smucker Co has a 52 week low of $91.32 and a 52 week high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.70.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. ValuEngine cut J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on J M Smucker from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on J M Smucker from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut J M Smucker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut J M Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.70.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

