Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 13,274 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 823,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of KeyCorp worth $14,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 106.7% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 75,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,330,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY opened at $16.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.77%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 99,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,825,981.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,663.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 13,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $225,046.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised KeyCorp from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wood & Company reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

