Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of W W Grainger worth $11,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW opened at $273.36 on Friday. W W Grainger Inc has a 52 week low of $255.09 and a 52 week high of $364.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $274.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.03.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($0.01). W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 46.27%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. W W Grainger’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is 34.49%.

In related news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 180 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.58, for a total value of $49,064.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GWW. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on W W Grainger from $291.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W W Grainger from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens raised their target price on W W Grainger from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.53.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

