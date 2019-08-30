MKM Partners Downgrades SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) to Neutral

MKM Partners cut shares of SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SRCI. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of SRC Energy in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of SRC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SRC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of SRC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $37.29 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $6.00 price target on shares of SRC Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.69.

Shares of SRCI opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. SRC Energy has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $10.14.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.12 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRCI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SRC Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,318,394 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,267 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SRC Energy by 1,844.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 62,970 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SRC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,130,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in SRC Energy by 13.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 186,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SRC Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 190,195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 43,926 shares in the last quarter.

About SRC Energy

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

