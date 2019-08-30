Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT (LON:MIG4) Stock Price Down 6%

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT PLC (LON:MIG4) dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70.50 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 70.50 ($0.92), approximately 0 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.02 ($0.98).

The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 70.90.

Get Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 16.46%. Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.05%.

About Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT (LON:MIG4)

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT Plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s objective is to provide investors with a regular income stream by way of tax-free dividends and to generate capital growth through portfolio realizations, which can be distributed by way of additional tax-free dividends, while continuing at all times to qualify as a VCT.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.