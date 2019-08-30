Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Shares Bought by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 26.2% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the second quarter worth about $4,170,000. Arnhold LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 17.3% in the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 222,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,484,000 after purchasing an additional 32,914 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 60.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 317,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,788,000 after purchasing an additional 120,182 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 19.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 267,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,995,000 after purchasing an additional 43,909 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

Molson Coors Brewing stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.55. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $67.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.13). Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Molson Coors Brewing’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Molson Coors Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Molson Coors Brewing’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Brewing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.