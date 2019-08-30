Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,628 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Momo were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Momo by 21.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Momo by 55.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Momo by 242.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Momo by 44.8% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Momo during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 59.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MOMO. BidaskClub raised Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Nomura increased their price objective on Momo from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.91.

MOMO stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $36.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,265. Momo Inc has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $49.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Momo had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Momo Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

