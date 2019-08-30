Monkey Project Trading Down 28.3% Over Last Week (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 30th. Over the last week, Monkey Project has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Monkey Project has a market capitalization of $72,104.00 and $137.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Impact (IMX) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 7,266,172 coins. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

