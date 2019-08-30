Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,635 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 261.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.1% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter valued at $471,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.3% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 57,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Shavon Cape purchased 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $65,567.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,145 shares in the company, valued at $123,608.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,053. Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $103.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.91.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.51%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

