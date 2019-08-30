Morgan Stanley Cuts VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $188.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $188.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of VMware from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of VMware from $206.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of VMware from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $178.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of VMware from $214.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. VMware presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.23.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $135.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. VMware has a 52 week low of $128.69 and a 52 week high of $206.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.81.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.45. VMware had a net margin of 66.00% and a return on equity of 51.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that VMware will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 20,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,214 shares in the company, valued at $80,138,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider P. Kevan Krysler sold 2,661 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total transaction of $462,907.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,049,285.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,053 shares of company stock valued at $14,639,696. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VMware in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in VMware in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in VMware by 94.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 206 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in VMware in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

